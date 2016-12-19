VIDEO: Teen YouTube Creators L2M & More Create Exclusive Holiday Music Video

To help teens get into the spirit of the holidays, five teen YouTube Creators including the ladies of L2M, Cam Anthony, Hayden Summerall, Aaliyah Rose, and Sunny Keller have come together to perform an exclusive, original song and film a music video for YouTube Kids . Check it out below! These terrifically talented teen and tween singers have had so much fun collaborating on this project and are excited to share the song and video with you and your readers.

