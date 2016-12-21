VidAngel, Stymied by Injunction, Anno...

VidAngel, Stymied by Injunction, Announces New VidAngel Studios

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Utah Business

Provo-VidAngel, the market-leading entertainment platform empowering users to filter language, nudity, violence, and other content from movies and TV shows, is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with Disney, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, and Lucasfilm. These Hollywood studios have taken legal action in an effort to gut the 2005 Family Movie Act and prevent VidAngel from lawfully empowering parents and families to filter content on modern devices in their homes.

