VidAngel Keeps On Rolling, Despite Legal Injunction

Provo, Utah-based movie streaming service VidAngel , which offers up sanitized, family-friendly versions of Hollywood movies without offensive language, nudity, or violence, is continuing to stream its movies to users--despite a court order to shut down the service. VidAngel was ordered to shut down pending a trial for copyright infringement last week, but--according to irate studios--the firm apparently has continued to offer its service and even has been adding new films to its library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.