Rolly: Utah County GOP legislators try to stay ahead of own party in dash for cash

In another slap to the financially strapped Utah Republican Party, GOP legislators are having their own fundraising banquet Jan. 7, about a month before the county parties hold their traditional Lincoln Day dinner s. The Utah County Legislative PAC , which was formed in 2002 to raise money for Republican legislative candidates primarily in Utah County, is sponsoring the event at the Marriott Hotel in Provo.

