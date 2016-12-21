Rolly: Utah County GOP legislators try to stay ahead of own party in dash for cash
In another slap to the financially strapped Utah Republican Party, GOP legislators are having their own fundraising banquet Jan. 7, about a month before the county parties hold their traditional Lincoln Day dinner s. The Utah County Legislative PAC , which was formed in 2002 to raise money for Republican legislative candidates primarily in Utah County, is sponsoring the event at the Marriott Hotel in Provo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|3 hr
|Chesty
|1
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
|Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC