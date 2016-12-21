Provo cops: Distracted driver turns self in after fatal hit-run
Police have arrested a driver who was apparently using his cell phone prior to an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Provo. About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 62-year-old Mark Robinson, of Provo, was hit near 920 S. 400 West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|3 hr
|Chesty
|1
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
|Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC