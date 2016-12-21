Orem-Provo Area Ties for Second Place in Best-Performing Cities Ranking
Orem, Provo-The Milken Institute's annual Best-Performing Cities index for 2016 shows that tech is still tops, as cities that excel in innovation drive the nation's economic dynamism. With an ecosystem for entrepreneurship, San Jose, claimed the top spot again.
