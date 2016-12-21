Orem police investigating fatal shooting of intruder as possible self-defense

Orem police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man as he forced himself into another man's apartment on Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Village Park Apartments, 1080 N. State Street, following reports of an intruder and that a single shot had been fired, Orem police said in a Friday news release.

