High-flying Santa makes holidays special for Utah couple

Santa made a high-flying holiday event in Utah extra-special for one couple when he helped a man propose to his girlfriend. The Daily Herald newspaper in Provo reports the man in red gave his sleigh a break to ride a helicopter to the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport on Wednesday and hear Christmas wishes from girls and boys in southern Utah County.

