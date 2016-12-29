BYU's LaVell Edwards
Hall of Fame football Coach LaVell Edwards, who led Brigham Young for 29 seasons, died on Thursday, according to his wife Patti. He was 86. Patti Edwards did not reveal the cause of death, however, according to the Daily Herald , he broke his hip on Christmas Eve, "which contributed to his death."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The politically correct term for Highway 6 in t...
|22 hr
|The Spanish forker
|1
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Wed
|FSM
|7
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Tue
|Jobnese
|2
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Tue
|Jobnese
|2
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Tue
|FSM
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC