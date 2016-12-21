BYU student charged in sex sting for alleged online chats with undercover officer

A BYU student was charged with seven felonies Monday for allegedly trying to initiate a sexual encounter with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Nicholas Randy Lewis, 25, of Provo, is charged in 4th District Court with five third-degree felony counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor and two counts of enticing a minor - one count also being a third-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony.

