BYU student arrested for alleged enticement of 13-year-old

A BYU student, husband and father has been arrested for investigation of attempting to entice someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex in conversations that detailed encounters with other underage girls, police said. Nicholas Randy Lewis, 25, of Provo, was arrested Wednesday after police say he spent more than six months chatting online with an undercover officer who he believed was a 13-year-old girl, according to an affidavit filed in 4th District Court.

