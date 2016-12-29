BYU football coaching legend LaVell E...

BYU football coaching legend LaVell Edwards dies at age 86

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Hall of Fame football Coach LaVell Edwards, who led Brigham Young for 29 seasons, died on Thursday, according to his wife Patti. He was 86. Patti Edwards did not reveal the cause of death, however, according to the Daily Herald , he broke his hip on Christmas Eve, "which contributed to his death."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) 2 hr FSM 8
News The politically correct term for Highway 6 in t... Wed The Spanish forker 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Tue Jobnese 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Tue Jobnese 2
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Tue FSM 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge? Dec 14 Anonymous 2
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Utah County was issued at January 05 at 5:45AM MST

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC