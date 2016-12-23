Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Someone Had A Concealed Firearm
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from Friday Dec 23, titled Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Someone Had A Concealed Firearm. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
Damon Thueson shows a holster at a gun concealed carry permit class put on by 'USA Firearms Training' on Dec. 19, 2015 in Provo, Utah. Officials told WPXI TV in Pittsburgh that the armed perpetrator entered the store demanding cash, and that one of the two employees, who said he felt threatened, shot the robber in the chest.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
|
#1 Saturday Dec 24
Too bad? How is this "too bad"?
Bad guy threatens violence and murder to take things from good guys. Good guy donates some lead, bad guy loses.
Sounds pretty good to me!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
|Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC