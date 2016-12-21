2 workers injured at new Provo High construction site

Two workers were injured at the construction site of the new Provo High School campus after falling as much as 30 feet, fire authorities said Wednesday. The two men fell between 20 and 30 feet after an I-beam collapsed at the site, 1300 N. Lakeshore Drive, about 4:20 p.m., the Provo Fire Department said on Facebook.

