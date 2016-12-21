2 hospitalized after fall at Provo Hi...

2 hospitalized after fall at Provo High construction site

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KSL-TV

Two men working on the construction of the new Provo High School were hospitalized after falling from a beam Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The construction workers fell about 20 to 30 feet after an I-beam collapsed at the construction site for the new school near 1300 N. Lakeshore Drive, according to Provo fire and rescue officials.

