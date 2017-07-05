'Three Days of Rain' witty, insightful character study at Monmouth
Meghan Leathers as Nan listens as architect Ned, played by Travis Johnson explains his vision for his parent's house in "Three Days of Rain" at Theatre at Monmouth. Lina listens as her childhood friend Theo rants about the state of their lives in "Three Days of Rain" at Theatre at Monmouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it...
|Tue
|sarge251
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC