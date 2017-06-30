Providence school faculty to be re-tr...

Providence school faculty to be re-trained after failing to report sexual assault allegations

18 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI Six Providence school board members decided Wednesday night that all faculty who work directly with students will be re-trained in August on the district's Emergency Preparedness Plan. The procedures, however, were not followed when the district failed to report to DCYF that four students told staff they were touched inappropriately by their gym teacher, 53-year-old James Duffy.

