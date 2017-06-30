Providence gets $3.4M in federal funds to reduce lead paint

With help from Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, the city secured funding from a Department of Housing and Urban Development grant program to expand the Lead Safe Providence Program, which coordinates lead hazard reduction activities. Reed and Elorza say the money will help Providence perform 230 risk assessments for owners to identify lead hazards, make 200 homes lead-safe and reduce environmental health hazards at 140 homes.

