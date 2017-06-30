Politics | Riley: Fake News? Whatever
Fake news? I know we are all bombarded by it on both sides of the aisle in a national sense, but it's also been going on for a long time at the RI Governor's and Treasurer's offices as well as the Providence Journal and WPRI. I have been closely following pension and budget issues and the reporters and government issued spin on what should be pure numbers and statistics.
