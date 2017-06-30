People Like You - "Thumbnail"

Boston five-piece People Like You blend jazzed-up horns with emo guitar riffs for a bouncy, introspective dive on new single "Thumbnail," off their soon-to-be-released sophomore album Verse . It's sweet yet melancholy in nature, and the band's culmination of sounds work excellently together.

