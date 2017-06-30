Norwegian's a 129 transatlantic fligh...

Norwegian's a 129 transatlantic flights finally take-off from Ireland

The low-cost airline will this weekend launch a sweep of direct flights from Dublin, Cork, Belfast and Shannon to the US East Coast. Prices for the routes, which include the first scheduled transatlantic flight in Cork Airport's 56-year history, were at one point advertised for as little as a 69. The promo fares have flown, however, with flights now starting from a 129 each-way.

