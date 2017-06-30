Norwegian's a 129 transatlantic flights finally take-off from Ireland
The low-cost airline will this weekend launch a sweep of direct flights from Dublin, Cork, Belfast and Shannon to the US East Coast. Prices for the routes, which include the first scheduled transatlantic flight in Cork Airport's 56-year history, were at one point advertised for as little as a 69. The promo fares have flown, however, with flights now starting from a 129 each-way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC