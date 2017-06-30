News | Providence Ranked as 7th Worst for Driving in U.S. Out of 200 Cities
According to Allstate's 2017 Best Drivers Report, Providence is the 7th worst city for driving in the U.S., ranking 194th overall. This marks the second straight year that Providence has ranked 194th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
