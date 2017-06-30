News | Providence Ranked as 7th Worst...

News | Providence Ranked as 7th Worst for Driving in U.S. Out of 200 Cities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

According to Allstate's 2017 Best Drivers Report, Providence is the 7th worst city for driving in the U.S., ranking 194th overall. This marks the second straight year that Providence has ranked 194th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it... Tue sarge251 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 21 kateszurley 111
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May '17 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC