News | Providence Man Arrested on Gun & Child Abuse Charges
A Providence man was arrested by Rhode Island State Police on gun and child abuse charges during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Friday. Karon Williams, 21, of 11 Handy St., Providence, was charged with possession of a loaded handgun inside of a vehicle and license or permit required to carry a pistol.
