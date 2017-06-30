News | Kilmartin Granted Temporary Restraining Order Friday to Block 38 Studios Documents' Release
Late Friday afternoon Attorney General Peter Kilmartin sought and received a Temporary Restraining Order from Superior Court Judge Robert Krause to block the release of 38 Studios documents. The General Assembly on Thursday passed legislation concurrently to force the release of all documents.
