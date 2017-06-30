News | Councilman Correia Calls for Increased Enforcement of Fireworks in Prov Neighborhoods
With the Fourth of July coming up, Councilman Michael Correia is calling for increased enforcement of fireworks used in Providence neighborhoods. In a letter sent to Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh Clements, Correia said, "as we approach the Fourth of July, constituents have noticed an increase in fireworks being used late into the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC