News | Councilman Correia Calls for I...

News | Councilman Correia Calls for Increased Enforcement of Fireworks in Prov Neighborhoods

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Go Local

With the Fourth of July coming up, Councilman Michael Correia is calling for increased enforcement of fireworks used in Providence neighborhoods. In a letter sent to Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh Clements, Correia said, "as we approach the Fourth of July, constituents have noticed an increase in fireworks being used late into the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 21 kateszurley 111
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May '17 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,431 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC