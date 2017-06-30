Master designer of bank notes leaves ...

Master designer of bank notes leaves an incredible...

17 hrs ago Read more: Coin World

Artist Robert Deodaat Emile Oxenaar hid the fingerprint of his middle finger in the portrait used on the Dutch 1972 1,000-guilder note. Close-up image of the Dutch 1,000-guilder note at the right includes a portion of the artist's middle fingerprint.

