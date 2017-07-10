Man arrested, found with AK-47, pistol in car
A traffic stop led to the seizure of an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and the arrest of a 22-year-old Providence man, Coventry Police said Thursday. William Joseph Stuart, of Hillhurst Ave., Providence, was pulled over Wednesday evening on Main Street when reports came forward of an erratic driver.
