Man arrested, found with AK-47, pisto...

Man arrested, found with AK-47, pistol in car

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A traffic stop led to the seizure of an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and the arrest of a 22-year-old Providence man, Coventry Police said Thursday. William Joseph Stuart, of Hillhurst Ave., Providence, was pulled over Wednesday evening on Main Street when reports came forward of an erratic driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jul 7 Laurie Hayes 55
News North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it... Jul 4 sarge251 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 21 kateszurley 111
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May '17 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Providence County was issued at July 12 at 5:36PM EDT

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC