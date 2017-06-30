Live Videos | LIVE: RISPCA's Warzycha...

Live Videos | LIVE: RISPCA's Warzycha Discusses Rhode Island Animal Welfare Laws

Joe Warzycha with the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals visited GoLocal LIVE to give an update on the status of multiple animal welfare laws within the state and the city of Providence. Warzycha says despite the best efforts of animal rights activists, House Bill 6023 died on the Senate floor.

