Live Videos | LIVE: RISPCA's Warzycha Discusses Rhode Island Animal Welfare Laws
Joe Warzycha with the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals visited GoLocal LIVE to give an update on the status of multiple animal welfare laws within the state and the city of Providence. Warzycha says despite the best efforts of animal rights activists, House Bill 6023 died on the Senate floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC