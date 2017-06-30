Forecast of heavy rain prompts flash ...

Forecast of heavy rain prompts flash flood watch

The National Weather Service has posted a flash flood watch as southern New England braces for some potentially heavy rain. The watch goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday and continues through the afternoon for Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence and Washington counties in Rhode Island.

