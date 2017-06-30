Forecast of heavy rain prompts flash flood watch
The National Weather Service has posted a flash flood watch as southern New England braces for some potentially heavy rain. The watch goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday and continues through the afternoon for Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence and Washington counties in Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it...
|Jul 4
|sarge251
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC