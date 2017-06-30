Fatal shooting nearby nightclub in Pr...

Fatal shooting nearby nightclub in Providence

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A 22-year-old man was shot walking down Corinth Street after leaving Noah Lounge at 1137 Broad Street, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

