Fatal shooting nearby nightclub in Providence
A 22-year-old man was shot walking down Corinth Street after leaving Noah Lounge at 1137 Broad Street, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
