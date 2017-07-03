Doctors Say 4th Of July Sparklers Are...

Doctors Say 4th Of July Sparklers Are Too Dangerous For Kids. Try Bubbles and Pom-Poms Instead

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

America's doctors are warning that the use of sparklers on the Fourth of July is just too darn dangerous for your children. To avoid the risk of injury, you should give your kids bubbles, glow sticks and pom-poms to play with this Independence Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it... 7 hr sarge251 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 21 kateszurley 111
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May '17 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,104 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC