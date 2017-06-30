Car crashes into car, fire hydrant, and house in North Providence
Anthony Pricolo may have spent his 4th of July morning cleaning up debris from his Smith Street dental lab, but he says it could've been much worse. "If it hadn't been a holiday, I would've been sitting right where the car went through the [window] and probably wouldn't be here talking to you right now."
