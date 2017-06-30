2 men sentenced in convenience store ...

2 men sentenced in convenience store slaying

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Two men have been sentenced for their role in a shooting outside a North Providence convenience store that left a 46-year-old man dead and his adult son severely injured. Brandyn Pavao has been sentenced to serve three years in prison with seven years suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it... Jul 4 sarge251 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 21 kateszurley 111
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May '17 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Providence County was issued at July 07 at 4:06AM EDT

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC