2 men sentenced in convenience store slaying
Two men have been sentenced for their role in a shooting outside a North Providence convenience store that left a 46-year-old man dead and his adult son severely injured. Brandyn Pavao has been sentenced to serve three years in prison with seven years suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it...
|Jul 4
|sarge251
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC