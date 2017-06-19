Word of the week: Vitriol
After a gunman opened fire June 14 on a Republican congressional baseball practice, responses from the public and the media tended to focus less on American gundamentalism than on the mood that fuels it. One word was used over and over to describe that mood: vitriol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Away with Words.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Sun
|Chen
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 16
|brittnih
|109
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC