Woman sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin from Mexico

A Massachusetts woman is headed to prison for arranging the transportation of heroin from Mexico to Rhode Island. Thirty-nine-year-old Olga Lidia Sandoval, of Attleboro, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison by a federal judge in Providence.

