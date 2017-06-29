Wilbury Group Announces 4th Annual FR...

Wilbury Group Announces 4th Annual FRINGEPVD, in Collaboration with WaterFire Providence

The Wilbury Theatre Group proudly announces the 4th annual Providence Fringe Festival, FRINGEPVD - to be held July 24-29, 2017. The premiere Fringe Theatre Festival in New England, FRINGEPVD has grown rapidly since its inaugural year in 2014.

