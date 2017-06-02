Why the Federal Reserve should not raise rates in June

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Jared Bernstein, a former chief economist to Vice President Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and author of the new book 'The Reconnection Agenda: Reuniting Growth and Prosperity.' Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen smiles before giving a speech during a conference at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on May 5. Today's jobs report revealed a job market that's a bit softer than we previously thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.