Why Citizens Financial Is Primed for Growth
In the first quarter of this year, for instance, both its profitability and efficiency metrics made substantial year-over-year gains. Listen in on this segment of Industry Focus: Financials to learn what's behind this impressive performance, as The Motley Fool's Gaby Lapera and contributor John Maxfield dig into the backstory behind Citizens Financial's 2014 initial public offering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC