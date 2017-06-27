Unimagined Sensitivities, Part 8
Recall dolphin researcher Denise Herzing's account of a pod her team was familiar with acting strangely at the same time as a dead body was found on her boat - something neither she nor her crew knew at the time but perhaps the cetaceans, in some way, did. It's not too far-fetched to consider this report in the same way as we consider the extraordinary information processing abilities of other animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC