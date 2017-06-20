Thousands celebrate gay pride in U.S....

Thousands celebrate gay pride in U.S. city of Chicago with costumes, parade

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chicago's famous Boystown neighborhood attracted thousands of people Sunday afternoon to celebrate gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer sexual orientations. Each year a parade flows a 4-kilometer stretch through Chicago's north side, featuring colorful floats, unique costumes, dance music, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 21 kateszurley 111
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,285 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC