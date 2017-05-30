The CW Providence Superheroes at PVDFest
If you're heading to PVDFest Friday night, The CW Providence's own local SUPERHEROES will be out and about in the Kennedy Plaza area of Downtown Providence today from 5pm to 7pm to celebrate! When you see our ARROW or SUPERGIRL, tell them that you watch The CW Providence, and get a free giveaway!
