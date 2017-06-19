Study Challenges Touted Link Between Eczema and Heart Disease

The findings challenge recent studies suggesting that people with atopic dermatitis -- a common form of the skin disease eczema -- are significantly more likely to have heart trouble. The authors of the new study analyzed the medical records of nearly 260,000 Canadians between the ages of 30 and 74. They found that the 7 percent with atopic dermatitis "were not at any increased risk for high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart attacks or strokes," said lead author Dr. Aaron Drucker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.