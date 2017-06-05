St. Casimir Parish in Providence to close
Due to concern for deteriorating conditions and decline in attendance, St. Casimir Parish will close for good, Rev. Edward Sousa, Parish administrator says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC