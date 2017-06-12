Sen. Jack Reed to question AG Jeff Sessions Tuesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying on Capitol Hill Tuesday, following former FBI Director James Comey's explosive testimony last week. Sen. Jack Reed is among those on the Senate Intelligence Committee questioning Sessions on his contacts with Russia and Comey's firing.
