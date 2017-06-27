Search continues for missing Coventry...

Search continues for missing Coventry man

Amanda Benevides says she and her family are at a loss for words when it comes to her uncle's disappearance John Benevides disappeared from his Edward St home on Friday, June 16. His girlfriend left for work earlier that morning, and he went out for his usual walk shortly after - with no phone, keys, or money. He's been known to take the bus up to Providence.

