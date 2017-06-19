Sea sponges stay put with anchors tha...

Sea sponges stay put with anchors that bend but don't break

IMAGE: The anchors that hold Venus' flower basket sea sponges to the ocean floor have an internal architecture that increases their ability to bend. view PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] -- Sea sponges known as Venus' flower baskets remain fixed to the sea floor with nothing more than an array of thin, hair-like anchors made essentially of glass.

