RI House Unveils Reworked Firefighter Disability Bill
The Rhode Island House has unveiled a reworked bill that addresses disability benefits for firefighters and police officers in the state. June 27--PROVIDENCE, RI-- A potential compromise has been struck in an end-of-session battle over a bid by Rhode Island's public-safety unions to make it easier for firefighters and police officers to get two-thirds pay, tax-free disability pensions for life.
