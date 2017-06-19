RI Firefighters Still Seeking Disabil...

RI Firefighters Still Seeking Disability Protections

18 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

The scheduled Wednesday vote on a bill that would offer stronger disability protections for Providence firefighters and police has been postponed. June 20--PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Bills that would open the door for local police and firefighters to retire with two-thirds pay, tax-free for life, should they be sidelined by an "illness" were scheduled for a vote by a key House committee on Wednesday that has now been cancelled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

