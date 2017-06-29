Rhode Island Firefighter Axed After Racist Fried Chicken Remark
Andre Ferro was fired Tuesday after he made the remark to an elderly Black woman during medical call, officials say. Providence, Rhode Island firefighter, who arrived at the home of a bleeding elderly Black woman, has been fired after telling her to "stop eating fried chicken" while responding to a medical call, reports CBS News .
