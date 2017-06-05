REX selected to design new performing arts center at Brown University

REX , the award-winning firm based in New York City, has been selected by the Corporation of Brown University as the architect for Brown's new performing arts center to be located in the heart of the College Hill campus. Administered and programmed by the Brown Arts Initiative -a consortium of six departments and two programs enhancing arts offerings at Brown-to serve students, faculty, staff, the greater Providence community, and beyond, the highly flexible facility is targeted for completion in the late fall of 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.