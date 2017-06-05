REX selected to design new performing...

REX selected to design new performing arts center at Brown University

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Art Daily

REX , the award-winning firm based in New York City, has been selected by the Corporation of Brown University as the architect for Brown's new performing arts center to be located in the heart of the College Hill campus. Administered and programmed by the Brown Arts Initiative -a consortium of six departments and two programs enhancing arts offerings at Brown-to serve students, faculty, staff, the greater Providence community, and beyond, the highly flexible facility is targeted for completion in the late fall of 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr '17 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr '17 MarisaB 63
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Providence County was issued at June 11 at 10:13PM EDT

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,688,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC